Tom and Jerries at 83 Friargate was inspected by the Food Standards Agency on March 1.

Major improvement was deemed necessary in the ‘management of food safety category’ which according to the FSA covers: “System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.”

A Preston dessert parlour has been handed a new food hygiene rating

Improvement was also needed in the hygienic handling of food which includes preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

The cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building was deemed to be ‘generally satisfactory’ by inspectors who visited the premises at the start of the month.

Tom and Jerries specialises in ice cream, waffles, cheesecakes, cookies and other dessert items.