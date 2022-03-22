We've taken a look at the latest eateries with 'Elite' food hygiene

Preston food hygiene: These are the cleanest takeaways, sandwich and chip shops - that have received three consecutive 5 star ratings as of March 2022

The Preston takeaways, sandwich and chip shops that have achieved three five-star food hygiene ratings in a row have been revealed.

By Adam Lord
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 4:41 pm

Scores on the Doors hand out an ‘Elite’ award for businesses that show real consistency in this field - achieving three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

To build up three sets of top marks can take more than four years.

These are the Preston businesses that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award by receiving three consecutive 5 star ratings (All information is correct as of March 22, 2022).

1. Antonio’s

42 Water Lane, Preston, PR2 2NL

Photo: Google

2. Barton Takeaway

637 Garstang Rd, Preston, PR3 5DQ

Photo: Google

3. Bill and Bens

25 Maitland St, Preston, PR1 5XQ

Photo: Google

4. Chillies

37 Blackpool Rd, Preston, PR2 6BT

Photo: Google

