Scores on the Doors hand out an ‘Elite’ award for businesses that show real consistency in this field - achieving three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

To build up three sets of top marks can take more than four years.

These are the Preston businesses that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award by receiving three consecutive 5 star ratings (All information is correct as of March 22, 2022).

1. Antonio’s 42 Water Lane, Preston, PR2 2NL Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Barton Takeaway 637 Garstang Rd, Preston, PR3 5DQ Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Bill and Bens 25 Maitland St, Preston, PR1 5XQ Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Chillies 37 Blackpool Rd, Preston, PR2 6BT Photo: Google Photo Sales