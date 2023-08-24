The popular student nightspot in Friargate closed suddenly in March and was later put on the market by its owners Stonegate Group.

But the bar is now in the hands of new owners who have yet to reveal themselves.

The venue is being revamped and will reopen with a fresh, new look at 6pm on Friday, September 22.

The Friargate venue says it will relaunch on Friday, September 22 as “a place to drink, eat, dance and play”, with a new cocktail menu and 2 for 1 offers throughout the week

What can we expect from the new Roper Hall?

In addition to its large selection of drinks and a new food menu served until 10pm, the bar will also feature a new ‘gaming challenge arena’.

The games zone will include an eclectic choice of group activities such as axe throwing, augmented reality darts, pool, ping pong, shuffleboards and beer pong, as well as an American favourite, ‘Corn Hole’.

Roper Hall in Friargate, Preston is being revamped and will reopen with a fresh, new look at 6pm on Friday, September 22. (Picture by Roper Hall / Great UK Pubs)

You can book games and group activities on the Roper Hall website here.

Each Tuesday the venue will host a smartphone quiz with a £100 cash prize going to the winners.