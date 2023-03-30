News you can trust since 1886
Preston student bar Roper Hall suddenly closes

Preston’s legendary student nightspot Roper Hall appears to have suddenly closed for good.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 14:44 BST

The Friargate hangout looks to have been vacated after failing to open since last week.

A sign in the window says the venue is now under the supervision of a security firm specialising in protecting vacant properties.

Roper Hall has been a staple of Preston’s nightlife for many years and was particularly popular with the city’s students.

The venue is owned by the Stonegate Group, the largest pub company in the UK, which also owns Slug & Lettuce, Yates's and Walkabout.

But the pub company has not provided an update on the status of Roper Hall and gave no notice of its plans to close the bar.

Roper Hall’s Facebook page was last updated on Sunday, March 19 when it invited customers to celebrate Mother’s Day with them.

There has been no activity on its social media pages since and you can no longer book a table via the website.

Stonegate Group has been approached for comment.

