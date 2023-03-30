The Friargate hangout looks to have been vacated after failing to open since last week.

A sign in the window says the venue is now under the supervision of a security firm specialising in protecting vacant properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roper Hall has been a staple of Preston’s nightlife for many years and was particularly popular with the city’s students.

A sign in the window says the venue is now under the supervision of a security firm specialising in protecting vacant properties

The venue is owned by the Stonegate Group, the largest pub company in the UK, which also owns Slug & Lettuce, Yates's and Walkabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the pub company has not provided an update on the status of Roper Hall and gave no notice of its plans to close the bar.

Roper Hall’s Facebook page was last updated on Sunday, March 19 when it invited customers to celebrate Mother’s Day with them.

Roper Hall, Friargate, Preston

There has been no activity on its social media pages since and you can no longer book a table via the website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stonegate Group has been approached for comment.

Preston’s legendary student nightspot Roper Hall in Friargate appears to have suddenly closed for good

Roper Hall has been a staple of Preston’s nightlife for many years and was particularly popular with the city’s students