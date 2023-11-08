Undoubtedly Preston and Blackburn are both jewels in Lancashire’s crown – but we reckon Preston is the best!
Both areas – separated by only 10 miles – have a rich heritage and much to be proud of, but we believe there is only one winner when many aspects are taken into consideration – and it is the city in Central Lancashire.
With PNE taking on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on November 10, we have put together a gallery which shows the 12 reasons why Preston is better than Blackburn.
Take a look below to see the factors, both historic and present, that make the difference.
2. First ever KFC in the UK
Preston is home to the UK's first KFC.
The shop in Fishergate was opened by the Colonel himself in May 1965 - and it was all thanks to business partners Harry Latham and Raymond Allen.
3. We're actually a city
Even though Blackburn has a cathedral, it's not a city.
Preston was granted city status as part of the Queen's Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002 with the town becoming the 50th city during the 50th year of Her Majesty's reign.
4. World class university
We have a university.
The University of Central Lancashire - or UCLan - can trace its history right back to 1828 and has undergone a £200m redevelopment in recent years.
The university has students and researchers from over 100 countries and partnerships with 125 international institutions.
It is one of the UK's largest universities with a staff and student community approaching 38,000 and it contributes around £200m a year to the North West economy. Photo: National World