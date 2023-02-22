News you can trust since 1886
Plau Preston: take a look at some of the new dishes as the popular bar and bistro relaunches

A popular bistro in Preston has recently relaunched with a new chef, new management, new basement cocktail bar and – most excitingly for foodies – a new menu.

By Aimee Seddon
2 minutes ago

Plau Bar & Bistro on Friargate has unveiled a new menu to lead the eatery into the future under its new management team.

The menu is set to change on a weekly basis, so that the team can make the best possible use of local and seasonal ingredients.

Take a look at some examples of the new dishes below:

1. Revamped Plau

Centre: new head chef Jake White.

Photo: Plau

2. New Plau dishes

Nocella Olives/Lagom’s Sourdough Bread/Pomme Cocotte/Radicchio & Blood Orange Salad/Grilled King Cabbage

Photo: submit

3. New Plau dishes

Rhubarb Trifle

Photo: submit

4. New Plau dishes

Artichoke Veloute/Grilled Mauve Aubergine/Crispy Chicken Croquette/Heirloom Carrot Carpaccio

Photo: submit

Preston