Plau Preston: take a look at some of the new dishes as the popular bar and bistro relaunches
A popular bistro in Preston has recently relaunched with a new chef, new management, new basement cocktail bar and – most excitingly for foodies – a new menu.
By Aimee Seddon
2 minutes ago
Plau Bar & Bistro on Friargate has unveiled a new menu to lead the eatery into the future under its new management team.
The menu is set to change on a weekly basis, so that the team can make the best possible use of local and seasonal ingredients.
Take a look at some examples of the new dishes below:
