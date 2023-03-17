In September, a fire in the plant room of Pinocchio’s Restaurant in Walton-le-Dale meant it had to be fully closed, and all foreseeable bookings cancelled.

This week, owners the San Marco Group, have issued an update on what is happening with the historic venue, where Oliver Cromwell conducted the Battle of Preston.

Taking to Facebook the company wrote: “We understand we've been closed for a while now, but we want to ensure that when we reopen we do so better than ever, so we're taking our time and also using the opportunity to replace or upgrade some of the restaurant's features.

“We expect to be reopening in the coming months and will let you know as soon as we have a definitive date.

“We can't thank you all enough for your positive words and well wishes. Your support in this time has been incredibly comforting, and we're grateful to have such wonderful customers! We can't wait to see you all again soon.”

Response

Diners have reacted excitedly, full of praise for the staff and the food.

Elaine Edge said: “Can’t wait for you to be open again we’ve missed you”.

John Johnson said: “Good luck to you all on reopening this wonderful restaurant.”

Michelle Macklam said: “Looking forward to reopening, so pleased it's not a closing down announcement. Too many good places are going. Keep up all the hard work and hope to come for a visit once you are reopened.”

Spikey Mikey said: “Looking forward to you reopening, you are are favourite restaurant. Good luck on your venue update.”

The history

Pinocchio’s was formerly known as The Unicorn Inn, a 17th century building used as the posting station by Parliamentary troops during the English Civil War.

In 1648, when Oliver Cromwell won the battle of Preston, he took rest at the inn and wrote his despatches there.