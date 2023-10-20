Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Birch Avenue shop will close from 10pm on Saturday, October 21 until 7am on November 1.

Work involves installing a new, more environmentally-friendly refrigeration set-up.

The car park will be out of bounds during the closure – meaning the cash machine will be inaccessible.

Sainsbury's Local in Birch Avenue, Penwortham

Management at the adjacent Sir Tom Finney pub have issued a warning ahead of the closure.

In a Facebook post they said: “Their car park will be fenced off and will NOT be accessible to members of the public during the 10 day closure.

“Therefore we ask that you do not leave your vehicle on their car park on Saturday, if you were planning on leaving it overnight. We have plenty of space on our car park.

