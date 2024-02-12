Lancashire city ranks in top 10 areas most eager to find Valentine’s Day date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston is the UK area seventh-most eager to find a Valentine’s Day date, according to new research

Out of all UK towns and cities Liverpool takes the top spot as the area that is most eager to find a Valentine’s Day date, while Wigan takes second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research, carried out by NoDeposit365, used Google search volume data to determine the towns and cities searching the most for Valentine’s Day and dating-related terms

Olivia King, a spokesperson for NoDeposit365.co.uk, said: “As Valentine’s Day looms, it is interesting to discover the towns and cities in the UK that are most actively seeking a potential date on this special day.

“Dating sites are clearly a popular choice among citizens, with eHarmony featuring on each area’s most searched keywords, as well as the best or free dating apps.

“It is evident that those looking for love are taking full advantage of these online dating platforms to make a connection in this runup to the big day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s method was to analyse the number of average monthly Google searches for keywords relating to finding romance ahead of Valentine’s Day across the entire UK.

The areas with the highest monthly search volumes per 100,000 people for these specific keywords have been identified to form a top ten list.

Taking the seventh position was Preston, with 1,085 monthly searches on average per 100,000 residents.

Included in this are 348 Google searches for ‘free dating’, 253 searches for ‘eHarmony’, and 30 searches for ‘best dating apps’.