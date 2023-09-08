Watch more videos on Shots!

Ellis McKeown, 28, and Liam Stemson, 27, have teamed up with Preston-based graphic designer Secret Industries to create their first ever pink gin, called It’s Pink.

Liam said: “We’ve gone slightly off-brand with this special limited release and created a coloured gin that has an all-natural pink hue to it as opposed to our usual clear gin.”

What’s in it?

The limited edition pink gin by Fairham Gin

The Fairham pair have taken a traditionally distilled classic juniper-forward gin and combined it with fresh British raspberries and strawberries, along with the addition of aromatic lychee.

“The natural pink hue comes from the process of resting a traditionally distilled gin with strawberry, raspberry and lychee. This rests in a barrel before being filtered and then bottled in its own specially designed artwork,” Liam added.

Art work

The Limited Edition range by Fairham Gin showcases the work of local artists on the front cover of the bottle, and for Limited Edition Vol.2 the distillery have teamed up with Tim Bridges, a Preston-based graphic designer who also goes by the business name Secret Industries.

Tim said: “I was really excited when asked to do this project. To work with someone local that produces a national award-winning product is amazing. It’s also flattering and a little terrifying all rolled into one!”

Describing his work, Tim said: “I love the bold, simple and clean logos of Cruz Novillo, but the grit and texture of designers like Chris Ashworth. I love pop art, punk fanzines, comic books and traditional American tattoo art.”

The design for the pink gin features polka dots and outline drawings of fruit.

Limited Edition Vol.2 is the second limited release by Fairham Distillery, following on from their collaboration on Limited Edition Vol.1 with Penwortham-based illustrator Georgia-Maia in 2022.

Where can I get the pink gin?

To get your hands on the limited strawberry, raspberry and lychee gin, you can order online at www.fairhamdistillery.com or buy at Fairham’s Bar in Liverpool Road in Penwortham.

The background

Just two years ago, Ellis and Liam launched a craft distillery from an outbuilding at their Kingsfold home in Fairham Avenue.