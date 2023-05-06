News you can trust since 1886
Fairham's Gin Bar: Take a sneak peak inside Penwortham's newest bar opening this weekend

Hours before it opened its doors, we were granted a sneaky first look inside Penwortham’s newest bar.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 6th May 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 15:36 BST

Fairham’s Gin Bar, the brainchild of Ellis Mckeown, 28, and Liam Stemson, 27, of Fairham Gin, opened on Liverpool Road at 1pm on Saturday, May 6.

Just two years ago, the pair launched a craft distillery from an outbuilding at their Kingsfold home in Fairham Avenue.

Fairham Gin has since gone on to win a number of prestigious awards, including a highly-coveted three-star award at the 2022 Great Taste Awards – one of the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

They have since moved production of their small batch craft gin to a unit in Leyland that houses their 60 litre copper pot – but Ellis and Liam wanted to return to their hometown to open their first bar and shop.

They said: “What a whirlwind start it has been to 2023, this move has come a little earlier than planned but it's the natural next step in our journey and an opportunity we definitely couldn't turn down.”

A selection of the gins available

1. Fairham's

A selection of the gins available

Inside the Penwortham bar.

2. Fairham's

Inside the Penwortham bar. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Liam Stemson and Ellis McKeown

3. Fairham's

Liam Stemson and Ellis McKeown Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

More of the gins available.

4. Fairham's

More of the gins available. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

