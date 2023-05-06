Hours before it opened its doors, we were granted a sneaky first look inside Penwortham’s newest bar.

Fairham’s Gin Bar, the brainchild of Ellis Mckeown, 28, and Liam Stemson, 27, of Fairham Gin, opened on Liverpool Road at 1pm on Saturday, May 6.

Just two years ago, the pair launched a craft distillery from an outbuilding at their Kingsfold home in Fairham Avenue.

Fairham Gin has since gone on to win a number of prestigious awards, including a highly-coveted three-star award at the 2022 Great Taste Awards – one of the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

They have since moved production of their small batch craft gin to a unit in Leyland that houses their 60 litre copper pot – but Ellis and Liam wanted to return to their hometown to open their first bar and shop.

They said: “What a whirlwind start it has been to 2023, this move has come a little earlier than planned but it's the natural next step in our journey and an opportunity we definitely couldn't turn down.”

