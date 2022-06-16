Indian chain Mogwli Street Foods is set to open in the former French Connection premises in the Miller Arcade, on July 11.

Last month it submitted plans to Preston Council for an external dining area consisting of 22 seats, seven tables, moveable parasols, cafe barriers, moveable pyramid gas patio heaters and a bussers/waiter station, but this was withdrawn within days.

Now the Post has learned that plans have been upgraded to make way for an even bigger area outside the restuarant on the corner of Church Street and Birley Street.

Preston's Mowgli branch has set its opening date. Image: mowglistreetfood on Instagram

A spokesman for the group said: "We are resubmitting our licence application for a slightly larger area, which should give us a little more outdoor seating. And that it won’t impact our opening date."

Planning permission for the new outdoor area has not yet been lodged, but this week, plans were tabled for the installation of a roller shutter to the front of the listed building, and for a gold paint finish to the external shop front.

History

Mowgli’s owner, Lancashire-born Nisha Katona had announced she had signed a lease to move to Preston in September 2021.

Planning permission for the site was submitted to the city council in January this year.

This comes after previous plans to open in St George’s Shopping Centre fell through, after the centre went into administration in February 2021.

Speaking at the time the Friargate venture was halted, Nisha said: “If I could be in Preston I would be. It is NOT because of rents or any of our dealings with the wonderful city of Preston- it is because the entire scheme sadly stalled.”

Nisha, who was born in Ormskirk and had been a barrister for 20 years, launched the first Mowgli Street Food in 2014 in Liverpool.

Mowgli Manchester followed less than a year later, and there are now 17 restaurants across the UK, with Preston being their next big expansion.

In 2018 Mowgli was awarded a placement in The Sunday Times Fast Track 100 list, and Nisha has been recognised with an MBE for services to the Food Industry.