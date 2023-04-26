News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
1 hour ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
1 hour ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
2 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
2 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
2 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer

Bank Holiday pubs: These are the 8 best pubs within an easy drive of Preston - according to the Good Pub Guide

If you fancy a tipple or two this Bank Holiday weekend, you’re in the right place.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

The Good Pub Guide has released a list of it’s “recommended” pubs in the Lancashire area – and we’ve whittled them down to those within easy reach of the Preston area.

Among them are those that indulge you in fine food, one with an amazing 150-strong selection of malt whiskies, and several with gorgeous beer gardens for all the family.

Click on the pages below for full details.

Haighton Manor has recently won the Good Pub Guide Beer and also Wine award. The Guide describes Haighton Manor as an "imposing 17th century country house....combining striking exposed stone walls with more homely touches." It praises features such as open fires, "elegant" metal chandeliers and "quality chairs." Reviewers remarked on the "spacious conservatory dining extension" as well as cosy areas and "pleasant country views". They said "Cheerful staff serve Phoenix Brunning & Price Original plus guests such as Hawkshead Bitter, Lancaster Blonde, Moorhouses Black Cat, Pitchfork PG Steam and Timothy Taylors Landlord on handpump, more than 70 gins, 50 malt whiskies and ten farm ciders; board games." It notes that there is a wide selection of "appealing modern food".

1. Haighton Manor, Preston

Haighton Manor has recently won the Good Pub Guide Beer and also Wine award. The Guide describes Haighton Manor as an "imposing 17th century country house....combining striking exposed stone walls with more homely touches." It praises features such as open fires, "elegant" metal chandeliers and "quality chairs." Reviewers remarked on the "spacious conservatory dining extension" as well as cosy areas and "pleasant country views". They said "Cheerful staff serve Phoenix Brunning & Price Original plus guests such as Hawkshead Bitter, Lancaster Blonde, Moorhouses Black Cat, Pitchfork PG Steam and Timothy Taylors Landlord on handpump, more than 70 gins, 50 malt whiskies and ten farm ciders; board games." It notes that there is a wide selection of "appealing modern food". Photo: LEP staff

Photo Sales
The Clog and Billycock at Pleasington has the Good Pub Guide Beer and Wine awards. It is described in the Guide as "quaint and cosy" inside, with an "appealing paved and awning-covered garden and terrace with benches, seats and tables and a fire pit." A reviewer said: "Helpful, friendly young staff serve Phoenix Brunning & Price Original and guests from breweries such as Bowland, Hawkshead, Moorhouses, Three B's and Timothy Taylors on handpump, eight wines by the glass, 40 rums, 50 malt whiskies and 60 gins; background music and board games." There is also a wide selection of "interesting, bistro-like food".

2. Clog and Billycock, Pleasington

The Clog and Billycock at Pleasington has the Good Pub Guide Beer and Wine awards. It is described in the Guide as "quaint and cosy" inside, with an "appealing paved and awning-covered garden and terrace with benches, seats and tables and a fire pit." A reviewer said: "Helpful, friendly young staff serve Phoenix Brunning & Price Original and guests from breweries such as Bowland, Hawkshead, Moorhouses, Three B's and Timothy Taylors on handpump, eight wines by the glass, 40 rums, 50 malt whiskies and 60 gins; background music and board games." There is also a wide selection of "interesting, bistro-like food". Photo: LEP staff

Photo Sales
The Good Pub Guide describes this as a "rather grand old house with smartly pubby atmosphere, top quality food, exceptional wine list, real ales and professional, friendly service; luxury bedrooms." It has won the latest Good Pub Guide Food Award, Beer Award, Wine Award and Stay Award.

3. The Inn at Whitewell

The Good Pub Guide describes this as a "rather grand old house with smartly pubby atmosphere, top quality food, exceptional wine list, real ales and professional, friendly service; luxury bedrooms." It has won the latest Good Pub Guide Food Award, Beer Award, Wine Award and Stay Award. Photo: The Inn at Whitewell

Photo Sales
Winner of the Good Pub Guide Food, Drink and Wine Awards. It is described as a "civilised pub with antiques, enterprising food, an interesting range of beers and appealing rustic garden." Reviewers remark on the spacious garden that has "a well tended but unconventional bowling green" and the "handsome" side barn that sell wines and pottery, plus a "proper" butcher and a deli.

4. Eagle and Child, Bispham Green

Winner of the Good Pub Guide Food, Drink and Wine Awards. It is described as a "civilised pub with antiques, enterprising food, an interesting range of beers and appealing rustic garden." Reviewers remark on the spacious garden that has "a well tended but unconventional bowling green" and the "handsome" side barn that sell wines and pottery, plus a "proper" butcher and a deli. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:PrestonLancashire