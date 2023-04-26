2 . Clog and Billycock, Pleasington

The Clog and Billycock at Pleasington has the Good Pub Guide Beer and Wine awards. It is described in the Guide as "quaint and cosy" inside, with an "appealing paved and awning-covered garden and terrace with benches, seats and tables and a fire pit." A reviewer said: "Helpful, friendly young staff serve Phoenix Brunning & Price Original and guests from breweries such as Bowland, Hawkshead, Moorhouses, Three B's and Timothy Taylors on handpump, eight wines by the glass, 40 rums, 50 malt whiskies and 60 gins; background music and board games." There is also a wide selection of "interesting, bistro-like food". Photo: LEP staff