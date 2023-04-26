If you fancy a tipple or two this Bank Holiday weekend, you’re in the right place.
The Good Pub Guide has released a list of it’s “recommended” pubs in the Lancashire area – and we’ve whittled them down to those within easy reach of the Preston area.
Among them are those that indulge you in fine food, one with an amazing 150-strong selection of malt whiskies, and several with gorgeous beer gardens for all the family.
Click on the pages below for full details.
1. Haighton Manor, Preston
Haighton Manor has recently won the Good Pub Guide Beer and also Wine award.
The Guide describes Haighton Manor as an "imposing 17th century country house....combining striking exposed stone walls with more homely touches."
It praises features such as open fires, "elegant" metal chandeliers and "quality chairs."
Reviewers remarked on the "spacious conservatory dining extension" as well as cosy areas and "pleasant country views".
They said "Cheerful staff serve Phoenix Brunning & Price Original plus guests such as Hawkshead Bitter, Lancaster Blonde, Moorhouses Black Cat, Pitchfork PG Steam and Timothy Taylors Landlord on handpump, more than 70 gins, 50 malt whiskies and ten farm ciders; board games."
It notes that there is a wide selection of "appealing modern food". Photo: LEP staff
2. Clog and Billycock, Pleasington
The Clog and Billycock at Pleasington has the Good Pub Guide Beer and Wine awards.
It is described in the Guide as "quaint and cosy" inside, with an "appealing paved and awning-covered garden and terrace with benches, seats and tables and a fire pit."
A reviewer said: "Helpful, friendly young staff serve Phoenix Brunning & Price Original and guests from breweries such as Bowland, Hawkshead, Moorhouses, Three B's and Timothy Taylors on handpump, eight wines by the glass, 40 rums, 50 malt whiskies and 60 gins; background music and board games."
There is also a wide selection of "interesting, bistro-like food". Photo: LEP staff
3. The Inn at Whitewell
The Good Pub Guide describes this as a "rather grand old house with smartly pubby atmosphere, top quality food, exceptional wine list, real ales and professional, friendly service; luxury bedrooms."
It has won the latest Good Pub Guide Food Award, Beer Award, Wine Award and Stay Award. Photo: The Inn at Whitewell
4. Eagle and Child, Bispham Green
Winner of the Good Pub Guide Food, Drink and Wine Awards.
It is described as a "civilised pub with antiques, enterprising food, an interesting range of beers and appealing rustic garden."
Reviewers remark on the spacious garden that has "a well tended but unconventional bowling green" and the "handsome" side barn that sell wines and pottery, plus a "proper" butcher and a deli. Photo: Google