Drone pics show new McDonald's drive-thru taking shape near ASDA in Clayton Green

Published 20th May 2025, 15:22 BST
Drone pictures show swift progress being made on a new McDonald’s opening later this year.

The new drive-thru is being built on the site of the former Beaumont pub next to Asda in Clayton Green near Chorley.

The new drive-thru is being built on the site of the former Beaumont pub next to Asda in Clayton Green | McDonald's

Construction is well under way and the new McDonald’s off Clayton Green Road is expected to open sometime this year, though an official date has not been confirmed.

Construction is well under way and the new McDonald’s off Clayton Green Road is expected to open sometime in 2025 | McDonald’s

Posting the update on Facebook, McDonald’s said: “Here’s your first aerial glimpse of the future home of McDonald’s Clayton Green!

“The former Beaumont pub has now been cleared, making way for something exciting.

“We’re getting ready to break ground and start building your brand-new McDonald’s—coming soon to Clayton Green!”

The new McDonald’s branch was granted planning permission by Chorley Council in November 2024 – on the condition that it shuts between midnight and 6am.

The nearest McDonald's are currently the Leyland drive-thru three miles away and two McDonald's in Chorley, both around 4.5 miles away at Tesco Extra in Southport Road and Clifford Street in the town centre.

