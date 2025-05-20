Drone pics show new McDonald's drive-thru taking shape near ASDA in Clayton Green
The new drive-thru is being built on the site of the former Beaumont pub next to Asda in Clayton Green near Chorley.
Construction is well under way and the new McDonald’s off Clayton Green Road is expected to open sometime this year, though an official date has not been confirmed.
Posting the update on Facebook, McDonald’s said: “Here’s your first aerial glimpse of the future home of McDonald’s Clayton Green!
“The former Beaumont pub has now been cleared, making way for something exciting.
“We’re getting ready to break ground and start building your brand-new McDonald’s—coming soon to Clayton Green!”
The new McDonald’s branch was granted planning permission by Chorley Council in November 2024 – on the condition that it shuts between midnight and 6am.