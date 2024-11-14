Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new McDonald’s drive-thru is set to open on the site of a disused pub in Chorley - but councillors have stepped in to prevent it operating around the clock.

Chorley Council’s planning committee gave the green light to a new branch of the fast food outlet on land currently occupied by the former Beaumont pub in Clayton-le-Woods.

However, amid a raft of concerns from members of the public - including over the potential for antisocial behaviour and noise - members demanded the restaurant close no later than midnight and not open any earlier than 6am.

How the new McDonald's will look when it opens on the former site of The Beaumont pub in Clayton-le-Woods

Clayton East, Brindle and Hoghton ward councillor Michelle Beach - who usually sits on the committee, but sat out consideration of the restaurant plan so she could speak on behalf of residents - said locals feared it would bring “lawlessness”, the like of which had been reported at McDonald’s outlets in Chorley and Leyland town centres.

Before departing the meeting she added that there were already three McDonald's in a four-mile radius of the Woodale Road site where the new one will be built, next to Asda.

Clayton-le-Woods resident Ron Gates told the committee the location was “a quiet residential area where many elderly people live and shop.”

“[They] would feel nervous and intimidated by the possibility of threatening behaviour by young people and boy racers,” Mr. Gates added.

However, deputy committee chair Alex Hilton said it was important to remember the previous use of the abandoned plot.

“I would have thought there would probably be more antisocial behaviour and problems coming from a pub rather than a drive-thru restaurant,” said Cllr Hilton, who added that McDonald's would bring employment to the area.

Sixty-seven letters of objection were sent to the council over the plans, while 62 people registered their support.

In a community consultation statement submitted with its application, McDonald’s said that it “enjoys a good relationship with local police forces and works in partnership with them to mitigate any issues of antisocial behaviour in the communities [we] operate in”. It added that “comprehensive training” is provided for staff “on how to manage the behaviour of customers”.

Lancashire Police did not submit an objection to the proposed development, which committee member - and Clayton West and Cuerden ward councillor - Neville Whitham said he was "surprised" about.

“I regularly receive police reports of antisocial behaviour…and petty crime [in that location] already,” he said.

Cllr Whitham also noted no other business in the vicinity - including Asda - operated 24 hours a day, white his colleague and cabinet member for planning Alistair Morwood added that a through-the-night service would be “pretty inappropriate in this quiet residential area”.

While McDonald's had not stated an intention for the new outlet to be open non-stop, there were no planning conditions preventing it from doing so - until the committee decided to impose one.

Katie Howarth, the agent for the application, said the restaurant would “complement the existing commercial uses and bring this prominent site - which appears neglected and detracts from the appearance of the local area - back into use”.