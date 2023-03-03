The owner and producer of family-run gin producer The Spirit of Garstang, Katie Jackson, is the brains behind the new bar, Gin and Brews. No stranger to Garstang, Katie already knows what makes drinkers sweet as ‘The Spirit of Garstang’ produces a selection of gin, vodka, and rum. She says they produce all-natural spirits by using the best possible ingredients that ‘strive to embody the true essence Garstang’.

When are the opening hours?

The opening hours for the new bar are: Wednesday and Thursday noon to 9pm, Friday and Saturday noon to 10pm, Sunday 1pm to 8pm.

The new bar opened today (Friday 03, March).

Where is the new bar situated?

Gin and Brews sits on Garstang’s main high street, 5 Stoops Hall Yard.

Where did the idea come from for Gin and Brews?

The bar is run by Garstang local Katie.

Katie said: “I really wanted to combine the distillery and bottle shop under one roof, to create a place where people could experience some amazing products that can’t be found elsewhere in the area.

"It’s important to us to keep the menu changing, listen to our guests and keep providing products that are exciting and work alongside the fantastic and innovative breweries both local to us.”

What can people expect when they come to Gin and Brews?

Katie said: “The bottle shop ‘Gin and Brews’ has been well-loved on Garstang High street, and we wanted to expand this idea, and have a venue where people could both buy the products, and where we could showcase an ever-changing craft beer and ale selection.

"We have three cask, and six taps which will be running on small stock and changing all the time. Our vision is to showcase amazing breweries from around the UK alongside The Spirit of Garstang.

“We have a bottle shop, which will stock a selection of around 100 beers from innovative and exciting brands (we definitely have something for everyone’s taste!), as well as a huge selection of spirits, wine and champagne.