Two side-by-side gin bars both look set for a knock-back over outdoor seating plans.

Gin Jar Ale and Fairham Gin in Liverpool Road, Penwortham, both want permission to use their external seating areas until 10pm.

They currently have permission to use the areas until 8pm and letters in support of the applications have been received.

One said: “Penwortham is good for people who like nightlife. By agreeing do this extension to 10pm will make more vibe in the community not like the big corporation pub across the road allow to stay open to 10pm.”

Another said: “Liverpool Road is thriving and to let bars stay on the front till late will be brilliant. Some of the bars are small inside and need the outdoor seating...will be great to help them take more custom.”

One letter of objection was also received, which said: “Allowing use of external areas until 10pm has potential to become a noise nuisance to neighbouring residents. If this is passed then neighbouring bars are also likely to apply for extended use of outside areas and before we know it we could potentially have five drinking establishments, within a very concentrated area, with patrons on the roadside creating noise into the late evening.”

What do the council officers think?

The matter will be decided by members of South Ribble Borough Council’s planning committee on November 9, but officers have recommended both applications are refused.

A report into Gin Jar Ale’s application states: “The proposal to further extend the hours of use of the outdoor area would cause loss of amenity to the

neighbouring residential properties, particularly the apartments above.

"Although in the district centre, on the main route through Penwortham and opposite the new Tesco supermarket, it is considered that the proposal would create noise and disturbance from patrons using the outdoor area, later into the evening when residents could reasonably expect to enjoy a good level of residential amenity.”

The report for Fairham Gin contains largely the same arguments.