"What an opening weekend that was!" Fairham Gin bosses reflect on first week of Penwortham bar
The bosses of Penwortham’s newest bar say they have been “blown away” by their opening week.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 5th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:14 BST
Located in between Craft and Crust and Gin Jar Ale in the heart of Penwortham, Fairham’s Bar is the brainchild of Ellis McKeown and Liam Stemson who founded Fairham Distillery in March 2020.
Fairham’s is a craft bar that stocks the multi-award-winning Fairham Gin and accompanying cocktails, along with other craft spirits from across the UK and a selected few from around the world.
Take a look below at pictures from the opening weekend, and what Liam, Ellis and their customers have to say.
