"What an opening weekend that was!" Fairham Gin bosses reflect on first week of Penwortham bar

The bosses of Penwortham’s newest bar say they have been “blown away” by their opening week.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 5th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:14 BST

Located in between Craft and Crust and Gin Jar Ale in the heart of Penwortham, Fairham’s Bar is the brainchild of Ellis McKeown and Liam Stemson who founded Fairham Distillery in March 2020.

Fairham’s is a craft bar that stocks the multi-award-winning Fairham Gin and accompanying cocktails, along with other craft spirits from across the UK and a selected few from around the world.

The bar opened on Saturday, May 6.

Take a look below at pictures from the opening weekend, and what Liam, Ellis and their customers have to say.

Ellis said: “Our opening weekend has been a huge success and we are really pleased by all the feedback we have received from customers on the decor and drinks menu options. Having worked so hard on building our Fairham brand, we’re now extremely proud to add Fairham’s Bar to our portfolio.”

Ellis said: "Our opening weekend has been a huge success and we are really pleased by all the feedback we have received from customers on the decor and drinks menu options. Having worked so hard on building our Fairham brand, we're now extremely proud to add Fairham's Bar to our portfolio."

Liam said: “We knew that as soon as this property came up in Penwortham, we just had to make the jump and take it. Penwortham is such a thriving area and since launching our distillery we have always wanted to be part of it.

Liam said: "We knew that as soon as this property came up in Penwortham, we just had to make the jump and take it. Penwortham is such a thriving area and since launching our distillery we have always wanted to be part of it.

Liam added: "To now have a premise on Liverpool Road alongside other amazing businesses is a great achievement for us and the unwavering support from the people of Penwortham has been overwhelming. Both Ellis and I have been blown away by the constant backing we get from our hometown, and that was no different as we opened our doors to Fairham’s Bar.”

Liam added: "To now have a premise on Liverpool Road alongside other amazing businesses is a great achievement for us and the unwavering support from the people of Penwortham has been overwhelming. Both Ellis and I have been blown away by the constant backing we get from our hometown, and that was no different as we opened our doors to Fairham's Bar."

On social media, Julie Harrison said: “It’s a lovely bar and the decor is so nicely done. Love the Fairham timeline on the wall.”

On social media, Julie Harrison said: "It's a lovely bar and the decor is so nicely done. Love the Fairham timeline on the wall."

