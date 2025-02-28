National Butchers' Week: 25 of Lancashire's best independent butchers to try in 2025

It’s time to honour Lancashire’s great butchers!

Beloved across the country for their expertise and high-quality products, butchers in the UK play a vital role in providing locally sourced meats to communities, including many across Lancashire. After all, the North West is famous for the quality of its meat and food in general.

From fresh cuts of beef, lamb, and pork to chicken and delicious local sausages, butchers are the front-facing element of local farm-to-table food production, with our Lancastrian butchers known for their craftsmanship and tendency to offer bespoke cuts tailored to customers’ preferences.

To celebrate our beloved local butchers across Lancashire during the national celebration of all things meaty that is National Butchers’ Week (March 4- March 10), we’ve put together a list of 25 of the very best butchers’ in the county...

1. Choice Meats Catering

2. Honeywell’s

3. G&K Mitchell & Son

4. Ward Field Farm Shop

