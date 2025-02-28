National Butchers' Week: 25 of Lancashire's best independent butchers to try in 2025

Beloved across the country for their expertise and high-quality products, butchers in the UK play a vital role in providing locally sourced meats to communities, including many across Lancashire. After all, the North West is famous for the quality of its meat and food in general.

From fresh cuts of beef, lamb, and pork to chicken and delicious local sausages, butchers are the front-facing element of local farm-to-table food production, with our Lancastrian butchers known for their craftsmanship and tendency to offer bespoke cuts tailored to customers’ preferences.

To celebrate our beloved local butchers across Lancashire during the national celebration of all things meaty that is National Butchers’ Week (March 4- March 10), we’ve put together a list of 25 of the very best butchers’ in the county...

1 . Choice Meats Catering Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JS | 4.8 out of 5 (162 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service from the staff and quality meats, pies, cheeses as usual." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Honeywell’s Eaves Lane, Preston, PR4 0BH | 4.8 out of 5 (661 Google reviews) | "Great meat and grocery products, excellent service and friendly staff." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . G&K Mitchell & Son Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (50 Google reviews) | "Great choice of quality meat and the pies/pastry's are amazing." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales