Moor Hall and The Armenian Kebab House are leading the way for Lancashire in the British Restaurant Awards 2023

Two Lancashire eateries have been shortlisted in this year’s British Restaurant Awards.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:46 BST

Moor Hall in Aughton – which already has two Michelin as well as being named the Best Restaurant in England 2023 and 2022 and ‘World Class’ by the Good Food Guide – has been shortlisted in two categories – Restaurant of the Year and Best Culinary Experience.

It goes up against the best in the business from across the UK, including Adam Reid at The French, Manchester and The Fat Duck in Berkshire.

Moor Hall, Prescot Road, Aughton
In Blackpool, The Armenian Kebab House in Harrowside has been shortlisted in the Best Takeaway Restaurant category – up against 10 others.

According to the British Restaurant Awards, this category serves up “the perfect blend of convenience and gastronomic delight”.

Following the news, owners took to their social media page to say: “We would like to thank all of our customers and friends who continue to support Armenian Kebab House which is a small family business. #supportlocal”.

The family-run takeaway, which has been in existence since 1978, is rated as 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews, by 438 customers.

The takeaway has been open since 1978.
Reviewers commented on the freshness of the food and the choice of meats.

The awards

The British Restaurant Awards (BRA) are now in their sixth year, and with categories ranging from Best Fine Dining Restaurant to Best Street Food Vendor, the awards celebrated the entire spectrum of dining experiences, from high-end establishments to casual eateries.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 5, and voting closes on September 1.

