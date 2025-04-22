Major change planned for Spud Bros hot potato tram in Preston city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston’s famous hot potato tram could be in line for its biggest facelift in the 70 years since it was established, as its current social media-star operators plan a huge overhaul.

Spud Bros - who turned the longstanding jacket potato venture into an online phenomenon last year - have unveiled a blueprint to replace their current modest-sized vehicle with two shipping containers.

If approved, the 8ft-by-20ft containers would form a single unit standing in the same spot the business currently operates in the centre of the Flag Market, where hoards of hungry punters can usually be found waiting patiently in line for a piping hot spud. The facility was last upgraded less than 12 months ago.

According to an application submitted on behalf of potato-purveying siblings Jacob and Harley Nelson, the new set-up would retain an “old Preston tram-style quality, featuring overhanging fascias and local art” - including a mural by renowned local artist Shawn Sharpe.

Spud Bros Jacob and Harley Nelson are hoping to grow their already hugely popular business on Preston's Flag Market | National World

A separate kitchen and serving area would be created to enable “safer and more efficient food preparation” - and the revamp could lead to the creation of six new jobs.

The unit would also feature space for a podcasting booth “to attract local and international celebrities to take part in Preston’s famous Spud Bros food and share their experiences”.

Just a few weeks ago former England footballer Paul Gascoigne pitched up.

Jacob, 29, and Harley, 22, cooked up a recipe for TikTok superstardom during 2024 after posting videos of themselves at work - and have now amassed more than four million followers on the platform.

Late last year, they opened a pop-up outlet in London's West End and just this month revealed plans for an outlet in Manchester.

However, in order to realise their vision for an expanded base in their home city, the pair will have to persuade Preston City Council planners that it is suitable for the Market Place Conservation Area where it would stand - directly in front of the Grade I-listed Harris Museum and just yards from Preston’s Cenotaph. Sessions House and the former main post office - both Grade II-listed - also border the site.

To that end, the part of the proposed mural that would overlook the Cenotaph would have a "remembrance theme”, while the overall design is intended to “compliment and blend in to the character of the site” and reflect its history.

How the Cenotaph-facing side of the Spud Bros new mural could look | Studio John Bridge

There is also the potential for the artistic creation by Shawn Sharpe - known for work including his ‘Mother’ installation on Church Street - to be changed at different points during the year to reflect particular events.

Documents submitted to the local authority on behalf of Spud Bros stress what the firm says is the “immense” social and community impact that the venture is having around Preston.

Spud Bros say their proposed new unit will blend in | Studio John Bridge

“[It is] driving business into the city centre which is also benefiting other local businesses,” the heritage, design and access statement reads.

“We want this structure not only to be functional for the business, but a real iconic piece of modern street art to attract people into the city seven days per week and also remember the historic past and celebrate the future of Preston.

“We see that the larger facility will only enhance the visitor experience to Preston and…greatly improve [the business’s] efficiencies.”

The application is initially for temporary permission for a period of five years.

HOT POTATO HISTORY

Preston's Hot Potato Tram has been serving up the spuds after which it was named - along with local delicacy parched peas - since 1955. It was founded in that year by Ernie Rhodes, who then passed the business on to his nephew Keith Roberts in 1978.

Thirty years later, Keith handed the company on to his son - also called Keith - who passed away in 2020.

The venture began to gain a reputation far beyond Preston's borders in its current guise as Spud Bros, after its new operators, Jacob and Harley Nelson, found social media fame in 2024.

WHAT WOULD THE NEW SPUD BROS UNIT LOOK LIKE?

***Made of shipping containers, boarded over with aluminium sheets, featuring a mural.

***A stainless steel border around these boards would “reflect the site and compliment the local listed architecture”.

The proposed new set-up for Spud Bros would involve two repurposed shipping containers | Studio John Bridge

***A fascia of aluminium and steel frame would extend from the top, hiding the plant area above.

***Lighting to the aluminium sign above would illuminate the main signage board.

***All doors, serving hatches and openings would be aluminium framed.

***The transportable nature of the unit means it would not require foundations and so would not have to be fixed in place on the Flag Market

Source: Spud Bros planning application to Preston City Council