A new Nashville-inspired hot chicken restaurant is set to open two new eateries in Lancashire recreating 45 jobs.

Lucky B’s Hot Chicken franchise to open in Blackpool creating 25 jobs in July and in Burnley creating 20 jobs in September.

Lucky B's Hot Chicken is a restaurant specialising in Nashville-style hot chicken, a type of fried chicken known for its spicy kick.

The chicken is marinated, coated in a special dredge, and fried until crispy, then finished with Nashville-inspired spices.

Lucky B's offers various heat levels, along with other menu items like waffles, cookies & sides.

The brand was created by best friends Giancarlo Celino and Toni Dobrenko, inspired by their travels in the USA, the Blackpool franchise will be operated by franchisee Ross Fairbairn who also operates multiple Subway stores across the North West.

The opening of the Blackpool store will be the brand’s third location to open with multiple other sites due to open across the UK and overseas.

Lucky B’s Hot Chicken franchise is to open at 53 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool on Sunday, July 20 and at Unit 2, Canning Street Retail Park – next to Asda in Burnley in September.

Ross Fairbairn said: “We are excited to be opening our first Lancashire based store in Blackpool with our second opening in Burnley this September.

“Blackpool was a key target location for us, we believe the Lucky B’s concept brings a new flavour to the fried chicken market which has taken the UK by storm over the recent years.

“We look forward to welcoming the people of Blackpool through the doors this July and also further expanding our brands foot print across the UK and Overseas.”