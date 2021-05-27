'Love Train' disco arriving at Hoghton Tower this weekend

The music and dance performance will take place on the lawns of Hoghton Tower

The feel-good disco show will provide the soundtrack to the award-winning family festival, Craft Vintage, which brings together more than 75 independent creators, makers and collectors to showcase some of the region’s finest vintage and artisanal products.

Visitors can expect to find classic vintage goods, collectables, retro wares, quirky handmade gifts, fine foods and some of the best street food the North West has to offer.

The event is suitable for all the family

The Love Train has gained a reputation internationally for its interactive, vibrant, and unique disco show that is renowned for beaming its audiences back to the nightclubs of the 1970s.

Fronted by DJ and disco connoisseur Foster Grant, the show promises to bring a flawless selection of disco classics, including ‘Stayin’ Alive’, ‘Boogie Wonderland’, ‘Le Freak’ and many more.

Featuring fully authentic retro scenery, sound and dazzling lights, Brutus Gold and his team of dancers, performers and musicians are set to take their audience on an A-Z tour through the music, fashion and dance moves that defined the era.

Co-founder of Crafty Vintage, Laura Johnson said: “We’re massive fans of The Love Train. It's the greatest disco show in the world and if there's any time to get together and celebrate it's now.

“Of all the liberties lost during the pandemic, it was sharing the simple pleasures with friends that was the most sorely missed. We can now reacquaint ourselves with hugging, dancing and laughter, and what better way than with a family festival.

“The sun will be shining so it's a chance for folks to put on their retro clothes and dancing shoes - We’re long overdue a boogie!”

The Love Train will be set against the backdrop of Hoghton Tower, a Grade I listed building known as the site on which King James knighted the first Sirloin steak. More recently, it was used as a shooting location for the hit BBC TV show, Peaky Blinders.

From its humble beginnings in 2011, Crafty Vintage has grown to become one of the country’s leading independent market events. Travelling across the North West, the family-run event production company sets up shop in some of the region’s most picturesque locations, giving talented traders the perfect environment to flourish and share their work with like-minded customers.

The Love Train will take place on Saturday, May 29. Tickets start from £23.10 and are available to buy on Skiddle.