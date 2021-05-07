Lancashire festival announces line-up of family-friendly music, theatre and comedy

Crafty Vintage is organising the event over the May Bank Holiday weekend at Hoghton Tower, near Preston.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, May 29 with the first of three family theatre shows performed by local theatre company Just Imagine UK. Guests can venture to Neverland with Peter Pan and Tink as they go against the tick-tock clock on a quest to defeat Hook.

The Saturday afternoon sees The Love Train keep crowds entertained with an A to Z of disco favourites, while Crazy P Soundsystem, renowned as one of the best dance music shows on the planet is set to headline the main stage on Sunday, May 31.

Having fun at a previous Crafty Vintage festival. Picture: Photography by Kyle

On Bank Holiday Monday, Mansford’s Comedy Club will present a selection of the funniest comedians from the UK touring circuit, including Steve Royle, Ignacio Lopez, Martin Mor, Matt Reed and MC Hammersmith.

A pop-up market with more than 100 independent makers, creators and artisans will be present with a fine array of vintage, collectables, art and contemporary crafts, and there will be a mouthwatering selection of street food served from trucks and trailers, plus craft beers and delicious cocktails.