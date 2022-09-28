Named after the town’s stunning Longridge Fell which surrounds the village, The Fell Bistro took branding inspiration from the nature that sits on their very doorstep. The chef’s having previously been featured in Masterchef the Professionals, expectations are high for the new restaurant.

So who is behind the new bistro? When is it open and what food will be on offer?

Where is the new Longridge Bistro located and when did it open?

Oli, Matt, Alex from The Fell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new restaurant sits in the heart of Longridge village, where high-end Italian Pavoni & Co once was. The Fell opened on Berry Lane last Thursday (22 September), showcasing their new menu which boasts starters, mains, and desserts, and an extensive wine list.

The team at The Fell told us about their confidence in picking the perfect location in Longridge as they said: “Our past experience makes us different from other Bistros, we want to take our fine dining backgrounds, strip it down and form a casual service done right. Our food will speak for itself, we think Fell will fit into Longridge perfectly.”

When is the Bistro open and how can I book a table?

The Fell describes having ‘quality at the core’ and say: “We want to be a place that you want to come and celebrate milestone occasions, somewhere that families can get together to share special times over a memorable dining experience. If we can give people that, we believe we will have guests returning time after time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fell Bistro opened last Thursday.

Their opening hours are Wednesday to Friday 12-9pm, Saturday 12-10pm Sunday 12-7pm and you can book via The Fell website or give the restaurant a call on 01772 782 947.

Who is behind the new bistro?

Fell is a joint venture between Oli Martin, 34, Lancashire, Matt Willdigg, 32, Staffordshire & Alex Blamire, 32, Cumbria – however, all now reside in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Oli & Matt have over 30 years of experience combined working in various Michelin and Rosette establishments and are both former Masterchef the Professional contestants. Alex trained as a Sommelier and has worked in some of the Lake District's best restaurants.

The chef's at The Fell have a wealth of prior experience in the industry.

They said: “It’s always a worry starting something new, especially when the cost of living crisis is so prominent, but we believe that excellent levels of service, paired with great quality food at a reasonable price that there is no reason we can’t make the restaurant a success.”

What food is on offer at the new bistro? And what are the prices?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fell bistro offers a selection of classic dishes with their woodfired oven and grill featured heavily throughout the menu.

With four different menus on offer depending on the time and day you plan your visit to the bistro, you can find your dish from the following: Early Bird, A La Carte, Sundays at the Fell, and Little Fellows.

Within the Early Bird, two courses are on offer for £16 and three courses for £21, vegan and vegetarian options are available throughout the menu of starters, mains, grilled, and desserts. Where the A La Carte boasts a 5-course menu, with the prices going up to £29 for the 8oz Fillet Steak.