Long-awaited Mowgli branch to open in Preston next year
Preston looks set to get its long-awaited Mowgli restaurant after the owner of the chain announced she had signed a lease for premises in the city.
Nisha Katona tweeted: "Today I signed my Preston Mowgli lease! It’s actually happening!Aiming for spring or summer of next year in Miller Arcade - taking my chat bombs to a town that is so close to my heart."
The restaurant chain was set to take a new unit in St George's Shopping Centre in 2020.
Preston City Council had previously said it will work with Mowgli to find it a suitable site.
Speculation about the reasons for her pulling out of Preston led her to issue a statement in 2020.
Ms Katona said at the time: "If I could be in Preston I would be.
"It is NOT because of rents or any of our dealings with the wonderful city of Preston - it is because the entire scheme that we were going to be part of is sadly stalled.
"If it resurrects in good time, so will our dreams of a Preston Mowgli."
The Ormskirk-based barrister gave up her 20 year legal career to build Mowgli Liverpool and opened a Manchester outlet less than a year later. The chain specialises in Indian-style tapas.