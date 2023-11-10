With the ground sodden and the nets deserted, there aren’t many reasons to head up to Chorley Cricket Club during the dark depths of winter. But there is one, and it’s a very good one indeed.

Started during - you guessed it - the Covid-19 lockdown, Lockdown Burger is an up-and-coming street food business founded by local chef Cameron Norris which has taken Chorley by storm. Initially catering for an army of satisfied customers with a tastebud-titillating menu of proper burgers, Cam then decided to explore the realm of his first love: roasts.

Keen to try his latest creation, a Sunday dinner-inspired Yorkshire kebab, I parked up and took shelter from the rain in the warm and jovial Lockdown Burger kitchen. Manned by chefs Tyler and Harry, the place was buzzing with activity as the afternoon orders began to roll in. I stood, surrounded by towers of rosemary-flecked roasties, blossoming Yorkshires, and vats of viscous gravy.

Lockdown Burger's taste-sensation - the Sunday dinner wrap

Showing me how he went about constructing the Yorkshire kebab - a dreamy parcel of roast veg, tender meat, and stuffing wrapped tight in a giant Yorkie - Harry began packing layer after layer of culinary goodness into his creation. Just when I thought he was done, out would emerge some green beans, or some honey-glazed carrots, or some glistening meat, and onto the kebab it would go.

Enveloping it tight in its tinfoil coat, Harry then re-roasted the entire thing before retrieving it from the oven and slicing it open, every classic element of the traditional Sunday roast poking out of the mouth-watering cross-section. Provided with a tub of steaming gravy, I was encouraged to tuck in and needed no second invitation. And, to cut a long story short, it did not disappoint.

The meat was juicy, the potatoes crispy, the veg well-seasoned and flavoursome in their own right. The Yorkshire pudding worked wonderfully as a faux naan bread, soaking up a little of the gravy but retaining its own flavour as well. I applied the dipping gravy liberally - this was a proper meal requiring many napkins, and was all the better for it.

Lockdown Burger may be well known for its hamburger-based creations, but for any Sunday dinner enthusiasts looking for a new take on a British classic, look no further than the Yorkshire kebab. You’ll not be sorry.