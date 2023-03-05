More than 400 people are booked in for a new taste of what Lang’s of Longton has to offer.

The popular restaurant has reopened in its original location in Bridge Court, Liverpool Road, after a major interior overhaul, giving it a “city vibe”.

Owners Paul and Claire Lang opened the doors to excited customers at 5pm on Friday, after weeks of hard work changing the bar area, installing new flooring and lights, tables and decor.

But one thing that won’t be changing is the ever-popular menu, created by Paul. There will also be the return of familar staff members.

“Amazing”

He said: “We’ve been flat out, but it’s been good. We’ve been working with a group of lads who we’ve worked with many times before, and that’s helped."

He added: “Everything’s gone smoothly, and with our new online booking system we’ve had reservations for more than 400 people over three nights without having to pick up the phone. It’s been amazing, and there’s definately a special atmosphere.”

Background

Lang’s of Longton was based at Bridge Court, Much Hoole, for eight years before announcing its closure in September 2019 "due to family commitments and location".

Paul and Claire set up a new restaurant in Ainsdale and the Lang's of Longton premises was taken over by The Lounge Bar and Restaurant, which has now closed.

