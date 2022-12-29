Lang's of Longton: Popular restaurant is returning after 3.5 years with a huge refurbishment

Lang’s of Longton was based at Bridge Court, Much Hoole, for eight years before announcing its closure in September 2019 "due to family commitments and location".

Husband and wife team Paul and Claire Lang set up a new restaurant in Ainsdale and the Lang's of Longton premises was taken over by The Lounge Bar and Restaurant.

But this week in a surprising Facebook announcement, Paul Lang revealed Lang’s of Longton would be back - in its original location.

Paul and Claire Lang are coming back to Longton

The post, which has been liked more than 100 times in 24 hours, said: "Just to let you all know we are coming back. “Refurb will start middle of January, looking to reopen first week of March , can’t wait to see you all."

"We can’t wait”

The news has been greeted with dozens of excited comments.

Mandie Garside said: "At last!!!! We can't wait to see you back too. Great news."

Langs of Longton is back

Joannah Owen said: "Cannot wait…you’ve been missed."

Nicola Beare said: "Brilliant news, we've always loved coming to your restaurant, food was always amazing. It's worth it even though we live near Knott End."

Familiar faces

Paul, who owns the building, says he is looking forward to getting back in the kitchen.

The Lang's building is just off the A59 in Much Hoole

He said: "Ainsdale has been really good, really successful, but it's not really big enough for me.

"Longton is a good size, with good parking, and it's always been my busiest restaurant."

He said: "We're bringing back a lot of the old staff from the Longton area, my wife will be back front of house, the food will be like people remember it, but we're having a full refurb."

Paul and Claire get the keys back on January 16 and workmen are expected in on January 18.

Paul said: "It's going to take eight to 10 weeks and we're investing in all new lighting, new booths, an extended bar area and flooring, and there will be more separation between the bar and the restaurant. "It will look pretty swish by the time we're done!"

He added: "We're excited to get to work here and welcoming customers old and new.”

