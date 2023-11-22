Lancashire's Michelin-starred Lisa Goodwin-Allen is named Chef of The Year 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
The awards took place at a black-tie, gala dinner on Monday, November 20, with winners voted for by readers of the Food and Travel magazine.
Lisa beat competition from Michael Caines; Jack Croft and Will Murray; Henry Harris; Margot Henderson; Florence Knight; Santiago Lastra; Jeremy Lee; Nathan Outlaw; Tomos Parry and Anna Tobias.
Speaking of her delight at winning the award, Lisa said: “It’s such a huge honour to be awarded the Food & Travel Chef of the Year 2023 Readers Award. “It's voted for by the readers of the magazine, which is very humbling. It's always good to receive another affirmation that our guests continue to love what we do.
"Of course, working in a kitchen is all about being part of a team, so I have to thank each and every one of the Northcote team for continually supporting me, challenging me and helping me to keep evolving and improving."
What did they say about Lisa Goodwin-Allen?
She was hailed by the awards organisers for "heading up the iconic Northcote restaurant, which has held on to the Michelin-star it was first awarded in 1996, thanks to locally sourced, elegant dishes that incorporate Lisa’s Lancashire roots."
Who else won?
Some of the other food and drink winners were:
London restaurant of the year: Mountain
Outside London restaurant of the year: Outlaw’s New Road, Cornwall
Restaurant Newcomer of the Year: Bouchon Racine – French restaurant, London
Timeless classic of the year: Le Gavroche, London
Bar of the year: Skua, Edinburgh.