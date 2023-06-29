The plans, submitted to Ribble Valley Borough Council, are to build a single-storey building on grazing land, and are part of a 'masterplan' by owners the Stafford Collection to "create an iconic leisure destination with a strong local outreach and global recognition".

This is an artist's impression of how the new pavillion restaurant could look. Image by 3D Reid.

As well as having a new restaurant run by Lisa Goodwin-Allen, the overall plan is to increase the number of hotel rooms, have a new spa/wellness/health club facility, a private events space, and training academy to support education and long term employment for the Stafford Collection.

"Signature restaurant”

In a planning statement, agents for Northcote said: “This single storey pavilion building will accommodate a Michelin star ‘signature’ restaurant with approximately 48 covers and ran by the renowned chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen, who has been Executive Chef at Northcote since 2015.

"She will continue to deliver the same Michelin quality dining experience from the new restaurant with the current restaurant space within Northcote Manor having the flexibility to offer a broader dining experience.

This is the long-term vision showing where Northcote bosses would like to build spa facilities as well as extra rooms.

"The main kitchens within Northcote Manor will still be utilised for much of the preparatory works, with movement of goods to and from each building being via a ‘back of house’ buggy gravel track.”

What would it look like?

In a design and access statement to the council, agents for the owner say: "The pavilion proposal is a one-story building that has been carefully designed to complement the existing house. Its ground floor level is situated two meters lower than the main house’s ground level, ensuring unobstructed views of the Ribble Valley."

They add: "To create a serene dining experience with a great view of the Ribble Valley, there’s extensive large glazing on the North-facing elevation. Overheating is not a concern. The kitchen will be fully visible from the dining area to provide a sense of theatre."

This restaurant boasts one Michelin star and is described as "Head Chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen’s refined, sophisticated cooking shows real depth of flavour and a lightness of touch, along with plenty of originality".

Proposals are for charred timber vertical cladding, aluminium anodised capping, bronze-coloured cladding and membrane, steel columns and dark grey backlit illuminated signage.

There would be a drop-off and pick up service from the main entrance building, managed via a valet service.