Jeremy Clarkson to visit Lancashire pub after it stocks his Hawkstone beer
The 65-year-old television presenter has reportedly got a date with Lockdown Kitchen & Bar in Market Street, which recently announced it was stocking Jeremy’s award-winning beer, Hawkstone.
The bar has not said at this stage exactly when Clarkson is expected to visit, except to say it will be “soon”...
Hawkstone Lager was created by Clarkson using barley grown at his Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. It’s brewed by Hawkstone Brewery near Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire.
Announcing the special visit on Facebook, Chorley’s Lockdown Kitchen & Bar said: “BIG NEWS. We’re buzzin’ to tell you lot we’ll soon be serving Jeremy Clarkson’s beer.
“Yeah, that one. Hawkstone. F**k me, that’s good beer! And word is, the big fella himself’ll be down for a pint soon.”
