Jack Milner: Special 'Jackfest' music weekend to mark what would have been his 30th birthday

A special day of live music is being held to celebrate what would have been the 30th birthday of a much-missed Longton man.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 25th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Jack Milner, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy, died aged 28 in October 2021.

Despite his condition, Jack was passionate about music and lived life to the full, regularly enjoying nightclubs and music festivals, and playing guitar in a band called 4 men and 4 wheels.

To mark what would have been his 30th birthday, friends have organised Jackfest at Longton’s Red Lion pub, starting at 12pm on Saturday, and it’s all in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK.

The late Jack Milner from LongtonThe late Jack Milner from Longton
The late Jack Milner from Longton
This is how much was raised for charity at a Blitz nightclub celebration for Jack

During the day there will be two DJs, five bands and four singers. Among the performers will be Jack's guitar teacher and his uncle.

The music is set to last until 12.30am.

To find out more, head to the Jackfest Facebook page.

