Jack Milner, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy, died aged 28 in October 2021.

Despite his condition, Jack was passionate about music and lived life to the full, regularly enjoying nightclubs and music festivals, and playing guitar in a band called 4 men and 4 wheels.

To mark what would have been his 30th birthday, friends have organised Jackfest at Longton’s Red Lion pub, starting at 12pm on Saturday, and it’s all in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK.

The late Jack Milner from Longton

During the day there will be two DJs, five bands and four singers. Among the performers will be Jack's guitar teacher and his uncle.

The music is set to last until 12.30am.