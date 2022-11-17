More than 100 people turned out for the event at Blitz nightclub in Preston on October 23, to remember Jack Milner, who died aged 28.

Jack, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy, was passionate about music and lived life to the full, regularly enjoying nightclubs – including Blitz – and music festivals.

Inspired by Jack’s lust for life, a group of his friends came together to hold a fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy UK, with entertainent Jack would have loved.

The late Jack Milner

"He could do anything”

Alex Warburton, who organised the event with his partner Dan O’Connor, said: “Jack wanted to spend his energy living his life. He had the mentality he could do anything, absolutely anything and we shared lots of experiences and got up to all sorts together – he was a great friend.

"We wanted to do something that might help other people with muscular dystrophy live their lives the way Jack did, and to fund more research that could help so many people that have to go through the same thing.”

On the day there was entertainment from jugglers and performances by local musicians, including some playing songs by Jack’s favourite band Oasis.

Some of Jack's friends at the event in his honour

Many local businesses provided raffle and auction prizes and Blitz nightclub provided the venue free of charge.

“Positive”

Jack’s mum Pam, from Longton, said: “We’re so thankful to his friends for organising this, he would have loved it.

"It’s so nice that they remember him so fondly and wanted to raise money for a good cause.”

Jack on holiday, pictured with his dad John (right)

She added: “It can’t have been easy for Jack living with muscular dystrophe, but he always kept a smile on his face. He had such a zest for life and people seemed to just come to him.

"Even though he had this horrific condition, he still managed to work as a graphic designer, drive, play in a band and he volunteered at the Royal Preston Hospital, and I want people to know how positive he was.”

Where will the money go?

Money raised from the event will go towards helping scientists find treatments and cures, as well as providing essential support to the 70,000 people in the UK living with muscle-wasting conditions, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

"Very fitting tribute”