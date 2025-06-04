Cake Box to join Greggs, Spar and Iceland at Issa brother's new Euro Garage On The Move in West End Blackburn
Euro Garages latest forecourt opening EG On The Move in West End, Blackburn will be the first sit to launch Cake Box, the renowned egg-free and vegetarian celebration cake retailer.
With more than 230 Cake Box locations across the UK, this is the first to open with EGOTM, and customers will be able to pop in to celebrate from June 5.
Spar has already opened at the West End site, and eventually Greggs, Iceland and Ambala Sweets will add to the offering, along with Cake Box.
Junaid Manjra, director of retail and Foodservice at EG On The Move said: “A hugely successful retail chain, Cake Box is the go to store for delicious egg free cakes and bakes, and perfect for that last minute gift.
“To add to the sweet treats on offer at our new EGOTM site, we have Ambala Sweets, and of course our leading retailers, Iceland, Spar and Greggs, making West End a destination in its own right.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.