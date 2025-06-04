The petrol station chain owned by Lancashire billionaires the Issa brothers is welcoming the launch of a new takeaway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Euro Garages latest forecourt opening EG On The Move in West End, Blackburn will be the first sit to launch Cake Box, the renowned egg-free and vegetarian celebration cake retailer.

With more than 230 Cake Box locations across the UK, this is the first to open with EGOTM, and customers will be able to pop in to celebrate from June 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issa brother's new EuroGarage On The Move in West End, Blackburn | NW

Spar has already opened at the West End site, and eventually Greggs, Iceland and Ambala Sweets will add to the offering, along with Cake Box.

Junaid Manjra, director of retail and Foodservice at EG On The Move said: “A hugely successful retail chain, Cake Box is the go to store for delicious egg free cakes and bakes, and perfect for that last minute gift.

“To add to the sweet treats on offer at our new EGOTM site, we have Ambala Sweets, and of course our leading retailers, Iceland, Spar and Greggs, making West End a destination in its own right.”