Published 4th Jun 2025, 13:39 BST

The petrol station chain owned by Lancashire billionaires the Issa brothers is welcoming the launch of a new takeaway.

Euro Garages latest forecourt opening EG On The Move in West End, Blackburn will be the first sit to launch Cake Box, the renowned egg-free and vegetarian celebration cake retailer.

With more than 230 Cake Box locations across the UK, this is the first to open with EGOTM, and customers will be able to pop in to celebrate from June 5.

Issa brother's new EuroGarage On The Move in West End, Blackburn
Spar has already opened at the West End site, and eventually Greggs, Iceland and Ambala Sweets will add to the offering, along with Cake Box.

Junaid Manjra, director of retail and Foodservice at EG On The Move said: “A hugely successful retail chain, Cake Box is the go to store for delicious egg free cakes and bakes, and perfect for that last minute gift.

“To add to the sweet treats on offer at our new EGOTM site, we have Ambala Sweets, and of course our leading retailers, Iceland, Spar and Greggs, making West End a destination in its own right.”

