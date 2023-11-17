The reopening of a popular takeaway has been heralded by an Instagram and TikTok food reviewer.

Smokies Grill Hut announced it’s reopening at Longton’s Red Lion pub last week, after a two-month hiatus and move from the Black Bull.

And reviewer steviefoodreviews, who has 14,000 followers, was invited along to try the food this week.

Stevie takes on the Filthy Pig

What score out of 10 did they get?

Stevie was recommended the Filthy Pig burger; a beef patty with American cheese, bacon, slow cooked pulled pork, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and baconnaise sauce.

His parter Rachel had the Gravy Baby burger – a southern fried chicken fillet loaded with a hash brown, cheese sauce and a pouring pot of homemade chicken gravy. They shared a portion of katsu loaded chicken fries, large chicken goujons, curry sauce, mayo and spring onions.

Stevie said the burger was “absolutely delicious, a really tender beef patty, lovely flavour coming through the pulled pork and the sauce was quite simply superb.”

He added: "The fries were a taste sensation with lovely crispy chicken and the curry sauce was a belter. The gravy was like KFC’s gravy used to be when it was thick and full of flavour.“We were kindly complimented our food but at £22.35 for a mountain of food it’s definitely value for money. Plus the lads are first class lovely people.“As for my score it’s a 9.1 out of 10.”

When does Smokies Grill Hut open?

These are the opening times:

Wednesday: 4-9pm

Thursday: 4-9pm

Friday: 2-9.30pm

Saturday: 2-9.30pm