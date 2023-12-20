A Preston bar has gone viral – and not for the reason you’d imagine.

Despite it’s popularity with punters and the fact it has 46 beers on tap – the most of all bars in the North West – Hopwoods Tap House in Church Street has gained internet fame...for it’s ladies toilets.

Dozens of people have recorded themselves inside the loos, with one post by TikTok creator Jess Bradley clocking up 6.3m likes and more than 100,000 comments.

What’s so special?

The mirror ball and lighting

The ladies toilets are pink and floral, but there’s a special red button, and if you play it, the place is transformed.

A disco ball descends, the lights dim, and disco anthems belt out to strobe lighting.

Sadly, for the men, the gent’s just features regular urinals and cubicles.

What’s it all about?

Before the button is pressed....

It was the brainchild of licensee Nick Carter, a computer developer by trade, who made the set-up by hand from 30 different components.

He said: “We wanted to do something for the ladies and be more inclusive, because a tap house can be seen as a bit laddy.

"One of the partners had seen a DJ in a toilet while on a stag do, and that gave us the idea.”

The now famous red button

The music, which is regularly changed, has been Dancing Queen and Tina Turner’s Proud Mary.

It plays for 30 seconds, and “always drops on the beat”, according to Nick.

He added: “It’s been massive on TikTok.

"A few people wanted to do stories on it and at first we said no, because so many people were coming to the bar just to go to the toilets.