15 of the best pubs and bars in and around Preston, according to our readers

We asked our readers which pubs and bars they thought were the best in and around Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Sep 2023, 19:03 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 19:04 BST

This is what they said:

"Great pub, good prices, good beer and massive gin selection."

2. Hogarths, Church St, Preston PR1 3BU

"Great pub, good prices, good beer and massive gin selection." Photo: Google

"Nice pub with a great atmosphere. Food is very reasonably priced and there's some good deals."

3. The Guild, Fylde Rd, Preston PR1 2XQ

"Nice pub with a great atmosphere. Food is very reasonably priced and there's some good deals." Photo: Google

"Fantastic place, great staff and atmosphere."

4. The Market Ale House, Hough Ln, Leyland PR25 2SB

"Fantastic place, great staff and atmosphere." Photo: Google

