Professional competitive eater, self-proclaimed food lover, and well-known content creator Kyle Gibson aka Kyle V Food has tried both Blackpool’s most expensive and cheapest burgers to see how they compare.

Heading down to Blackpool from his native North East to sample the culinary delights that Blackpool has to offer, Kyle came to town to try and find out how the cheapest Blackpool burger measured up against the most expensive. To carry out his experiment, Kyle visited Blackpool Amusements and Wild West Diner…

“I’m in Blackpool and today I’m going to be trying out the cheapest burger versus the most expensive burger,” explained Kyle in his review video. “The cheapest one is 99 pence from the Blackpool Amusements - it looks like it would be a pound as well; hopefully [I’ll] not contract some sort of disease…

“Right, this is 99 pence, it’s tiny - it’s literally not even the size of my hand. How gross does that look? There’s literally nothing to it - a bit of ketchup and mustard, a disgusting-looking patty, a bun… let’s try it,” said Kyle, before taking a bite, chewing, and spitting it straight back out. “It’s vile. That is… even the sauce tastes weird and it’s hard to mess sauce up.

“That’s the most disgusting burger I’ve ever tried in my life,” Kyle said. “Not surprised - 99 pence, what do you expect?

“On to the most expensive - this is the black and blue burger at the Wild West Diner and this one right here is £18.50,” he continued. “You’ve got two 4oz beef patties, blue cheese, mushrooms (yak, I don’t like mushrooms), a bit of salad, onion rings, and you get some skin-on chips. Go on, I’ll give it a try - nearly £20 just for this burger, I think that’s a bit ridiculous.

“That’s very blue cheesey - almost too much blue cheese, overpowering blue cheese. It’s like a steak patty as opposed to a smashed patty… that’s an acquired taste, to be honest. I love blue cheese, but that’s maybe too much blue cheese. I probably wouldn’t order it again, especially for the price. That’s too expensive.”