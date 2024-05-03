Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whilst staying at The Royal at Heysham I wanted to see if their food was up to scratch at both their dinner and breakfast service.

The hotel has won a plethora of local awards as well as being nominated for a Lancashire Tourism Award in recent years.

Its warm and cosy atmosphere as well as its stunning location overlooking Morecambe beach had already impressed me and made for a wonderful stay.

However during my time at The Royal, I was interested to see if their much lived up to the rest of the hotel.

The restaurant was charming in design and offered the perfect backdrop for a delightful culinary experience whilst maintaining a friendly, pub-like atmosphere.

Each menu was specially crafted by their team of expert Chefs, and many of the ingredients used were locally sourced.

These menus felt premium, far detached from normal pub grub, and boasted high quality options on both their menu menu and special menu.

For starters, I opted to go with the feta and spring onion arancini which came with a side of sundried tomatoes and a pickled vegetable salad.

The feta and spring onion arancini for starters.

After one bite I knew I was going to love this dish, the outside was nice and crispy yet the inside was cooked to perfection as that rice and feta mixture had a lovely creamy consistency.

Paired with the pickled vegetable salad and sundried tomatoes made for a high quality start to my meal.

Now onto the main course, and, off the specials menu, I went for a pan-fried salmon which came with some new potatoes, greens and a blackened Cajun sauce.

The salmon was definitely the star of the show here as it was cooked to perfection with a crispy skin and was elevated by that Cajun sauce.

The pan-fried salmon with blackened Cajun sauce for main course.

Whilst the rest of the dish didn’t blow me away, the potatoes were cooked well keeping their fluffiness on the inside.

Moving onto the breakfast service and I had high hopes following the high quality food that was on offer during dinner the previous night.

The breakfast menu featured typical items you’d expect to see from a hotel breakfast including a full English breakfast, cereals and fruit and yoghurt.

Yet armed with a cup of tea and glass of fresh orange juice, I decided to go with the smoked salmon and scrambled eggs which came served on an English muffin.

The smoked slamon and scrambled eggs on an English muffin for breakfast.

I was pleased with the breakfast as the eggs were cooked just the way I like, seasoned well and combined well with the smoked salmon.

Overall I thoroughly enjoyed the food at The Royal at Heysham which helped to round off a great stay at the hotel and I’d recommend anyone in the area to dine at their restaurant.

Starter - 4 / 5

Main - 4 / 5

Breakfast - 3.5 / 5

Service - 5 / 5

Restaurant - 4 / 5