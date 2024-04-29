Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal at Heysham began life in the 16th century as a grain store before being transformed into a pub a century later.

Today the inn has been lovingly restored as part of a multi-million-pound investment by Daniel Thwaites, providing eleven en-suite rooms, many of which have retained unique original features.

The Royal at Heysham has been nominated for a Lancashire Tourism Award in the past.

As soon as I stepped foot into the hotel, I felt a warm and cosy atmosphere which was reminiscent of your local pub.

For a snug and easy setting, the bar area offers the perfect escape to hunker down for brunch, lunch or a relaxing drink after a long day of exploring.

With roaring fires and windows overlooking the streets of Heysham, there’s a homely feel to the building.

The Royal is also situated in an idyllic location with the Morecambe beach spanning all the way to its doorstep.

This backdrop makes for some incredible views as well as offering some lovely coastal walks such as a trip to St. Peter’s Church.

St. Peter’s Church has gardens that are a tranquil place to explore and a number of ancient rock graves were actually featured on the cover of a Black Sabbath compilation album.

Onto the rooms now and they had everything you could need such as an en-suite bathroom, tea and coffee station, plenty of space and most importantly and comfortable double bed.

Combining soft hues and a mix of fabrics, each room is filled with characterful details.

The décor was rich in detail and history which, paired with a good amount of natural light seeping into the room, helped to create stylish relaxation.

Small details make a big difference, so the few little extras including deliciously crumbly biscuits and fresh milk for a proper cup of tea really capped off my stay.

The Royal also offers some sublime food in a dining area which overlooks the quaint village of Heysham.

A lot of the food on the menu is locally sourced.

Each menu has been specially crafted by their team of expert Chefs, which meant I was able to enjoy some great locally sourced dishes.

For those sunny days, The Royal’s terrace and 120 seater beer garden offers guests an opportunity to get outside and lap up the sun

Overall, I’d have to say my stay at The Royal at Heysham was spectacular, not only for the service and amenities offered by the hotel, but the simply breathtaking landscape that surrounds it.

If you ever fancy having the beach on your doorstep or a visit to Heysham, I would highly recommend this hotel.

Location: 5 / 5

Service: 4.5 / 5

Food: 4.5 / 5

Room: 4 / 5

Atmosphere: 3 / 5