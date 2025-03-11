McDonald’s have announced that their iconic Shamrock Shake will be available at UK restaurants for the first time ever.

McDonald’s famous mint-green Shamrock Shake is coming to UK shores for the first time ever, with the global chain announcing that the iconic beverage will be available for a limited time only from tomorrow, March 12th, to March 25th.

“McDonald’s UK can officially confirm the rumours are true as Shamrock Shake makes its first ever UK debut,” read a statement from McDonald’s. “For all mint-obsessed fans out there, this is your time to shine!”

Set to be on the shelves for just two weeks, the Shamrock Shake comes hot of the back of the successful Grimace Shake last year, with McDonald’s going from purple to green just in time for St Patrick’s Day.

Featuring a peppermint-flavoured syrup blended with a creamy milkshake base, McDonald’s describes the Shamrock Shake as ‘a flavour customers can all be in a-green-mint of’... before asking the real question: “Will you be dipping your fries into the Shamrock Shake?”

Participating sales from participating restaurants will donate 20p from Shamrock Shake sales to Ronald McDonald House Charities UK