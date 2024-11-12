Over the past 20 years, café culture in the UK has flourished, becoming an integral part of daily life. Originally influenced by European traditions, the rise of independent coffee shops and major chains like Starbucks and Costa has transformed how Brits socialise, work, and relax.

With an emphasis on quality coffee, artisan pastries, and comfortable spaces, cafés have become community hubs, offering a place to meet friends, work remotely, or enjoy a quiet moment. The trend has also shifted towards specialty coffee, with many cafés now focusing on sustainability and ethical sourcing, further enhancing the café experience.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of some of Lancashire’s top-rated and move beloved local cafes. From latte-lovers to those who favour a good old fashioned bacon butty, people across Lancashire have had their say on what their favourite establishments are, so here’s the list in full...

1 . Rosemary On The Park Moor Park Ave, Preston PR1 6AU | 4.5 out of 5 (182 Google reviews)

2 . 1832 Barista 7 James St, Bacup OL13 9NJ | 4.9 out of 5 (114 Google reviews)

3 . Garden Terrace Coffee House Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LQ | 4.9 out of 5 (50Google reviews)