By Jack Marshall

Published 1st Sep 2025, 11:19 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 11:22 BST

We asked readers what their favourite spots for a Chinese takeaway were...

We decided to ask our readers about their favourite Chinese takeaways so we could get the inside track on where the top hidden gems, legendary local spots, and standout dim sum diners were in Blackpool and the wider Fylde Coast.

Here’s a list of the places they nominated...

190 St David's Rd N, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2JU | 4.3 out of 5 (75 Google reviews)

1. Peking Express

190 St David's Rd N, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2JU | 4.3 out of 5 (75 Google reviews) | Google

15 Moor Park Ave, Blackpool FY2 0LT | 4.6 out of 5 (137 Google reviews)

2. Wok Spice

15 Moor Park Ave, Blackpool FY2 0LT | 4.6 out of 5 (137 Google reviews) | Google

10 Station Rd, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH | 4.1 out of 5 (48 Google reviews)

3. Seasons

10 Station Rd, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH | 4.1 out of 5 (48 Google reviews) | Google

29-33 Bold St, Fleetwood FY7 6BW | 4.2 out of 5 (175 Google reviews)

4. Great Wall

29-33 Bold St, Fleetwood FY7 6BW | 4.2 out of 5 (175 Google reviews) | Google

