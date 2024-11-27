Traditionally a gathering place for locals, pubs have served as community hubs, offering a space for conversation, celebration, and relaxation. Their warm, welcoming atmosphere fosters a sense of belonging, making them beloved in modern Britain.

Despite changing social trends, pubs remain an important part of British life, where people come together to enjoy a pint, traditional food, and live music. In a fast-paced world, the pub continues to offer a timeless retreat, celebrating camaraderie, tradition, and a shared love for local culture.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Google review ratings for every pub and bar in Fleetwood to rank them from best to worst based on your feedback and direct reviews of your experiences in each establishment. Find out how your local ranked below...

1 . The Beer Shed #1 | 20 Poulton St, Fleetwood FY7 6LP | 4.9 (39) The Beer Shed #1 | 20 Poulton St, Fleetwood FY7 6LP | 4.9 (39) | Google Photo Sales

2 . Black Bull | Black Bull Hotel, 192 Park Ln, Preesall, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0NW | 4.7 (531) Black Bull | Black Bull Hotel, 192 Park Ln, Preesall, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0NW | 4.7 (531) | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Squash | Lancaster Rd, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0AU | 4.6 (178) The Squash | Lancaster Rd, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0AU | 4.6 (178) | Google Photo Sales