I love a Chinese! 19 of Preston, Chorley, and South Ribble's best Chinese takeaways and restaurants

By Jack Marshall, Aimee Seddon
Published 29th May 2025, 13:31 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 13:39 BST

We asked readers what their favourite spots for a Chinese takeaway were...

Chinese food is popular in the UK due to its rich flavours, variety, and affordability after it initially became widely available after World War II as Chinese immigrants opened restaurants and takeaways.

Dishes were adapted to British tastes, making them more accessible, while the convenience of Chinese takeaways and their ability to cater to both meat-eaters and vegetarians also boosted popularity.

Familiar favourites like sweet and sour chicken or chow mein offer comfort and novelty and, what’s more, Chinese cuisine is now a staple of British food culture, appreciated for its quick service, bold tastes, and fusion of traditional and Western elements.

We decided to ask our readers about their favourite Chinese takeaways so we could get the inside track on where the top hidden gems, legendary local spots, and standout dim sum diners were in Preston, Chorley, and South Ribble.

Here’s a list of the places they nominated...

1. Chiu Kwan by Mr Lam | 380 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2DS

Chiu Kwan by Mr Lam | 380 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2DS | Google

2. Beijing | 11 Chapel Brow, Leyland PR25 3NH

Beijing | 11 Chapel Brow, Leyland PR25 3NH | Google

3. Mays | 18 Runshaw Ln, La, Euxton, Chorley PR7 6AU

Mays | 18 Runshaw Ln, La, Euxton, Chorley PR7 6AU | Google

4. Marvel | 64 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ

Marvel | 64 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ | Google

