Chinese food is popular in the UK due to its rich flavours, variety, and affordability after it initially became widely available after World War II as Chinese immigrants opened restaurants and takeaways.

Dishes were adapted to British tastes, making them more accessible, while the convenience of Chinese takeaways and their ability to cater to both meat-eaters and vegetarians also boosted popularity.

Familiar favourites like sweet and sour chicken or chow mein offer comfort and novelty and, what’s more, Chinese cuisine is now a staple of British food culture, appreciated for its quick service, bold tastes, and fusion of traditional and Western elements.

We decided to ask our readers about their favourite Chinese takeaways so we could get the inside track on where the top hidden gems, legendary local spots, and standout dim sum diners were in Preston, Chorley, and South Ribble.

Here’s a list of the places they nominated...

Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...

1 . Chiu Kwan by Mr Lam | 380 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2DS Chiu Kwan by Mr Lam | 380 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2DS | Google Photo Sales

2 . Beijing | 11 Chapel Brow, Leyland PR25 3NH Beijing | 11 Chapel Brow, Leyland PR25 3NH | Google Photo Sales

3 . Mays | 18 Runshaw Ln, La, Euxton, Chorley PR7 6AU Mays | 18 Runshaw Ln, La, Euxton, Chorley PR7 6AU | Google Photo Sales

4 . Marvel | 64 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ Marvel | 64 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ | Google Photo Sales