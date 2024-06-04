I enjoyed one of Preston's juiciest kebabs, but the bonus chips on top were the icing on the cake

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Jun 2024, 14:55 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 14:55 BST
Watch out video review of the latest kebab in this week’s LP Eats.

LP Eats’ debut series has been a blast - we’ve visited 10 different local Prestonian purveyors of shawarma in search of the city’s finest kebab. We were on the hunt for something succulent, something spicy and flavoursome, something where the naan bread wasn’t an afterthought and where the garlic mayo packed a punch.

AlizAliz
Aliz

After sampling 10 different chicken shawarma wraps from 10 different local kebab houses, I’ve learned a lot about all things rotating meat. And so, without further ado, here’s the final LP Eats video review from our debut series on Preston’s kebab scene.

Here’s what we made of the chicken shawarma at Aliz on Church Street...

