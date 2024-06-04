I enjoyed one of Preston's juiciest kebabs, but the bonus chips on top were the icing on the cake
LP Eats’ debut series has been a blast - we’ve visited 10 different local Prestonian purveyors of shawarma in search of the city’s finest kebab. We were on the hunt for something succulent, something spicy and flavoursome, something where the naan bread wasn’t an afterthought and where the garlic mayo packed a punch.
After sampling 10 different chicken shawarma wraps from 10 different local kebab houses, I’ve learned a lot about all things rotating meat. And so, without further ado, here’s the final LP Eats video review from our debut series on Preston’s kebab scene.
Here’s what we made of the chicken shawarma at Aliz on Church Street...
