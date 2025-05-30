Three major national retailers have opened new stores at Botany Bay Business Park in Chorley.

Greggs, Costa Coffee and Central Co-op have moved onto the 21-acre industrial and logistics site, near the M61, this month.

Owners and developers FI Real Estate Management said it's "fantastic" to see the next phase of the £220million business park "come to life".

Greggs, Costa Coffee and Central Co-op have all opened new branches at Botany Bay Business Park near the M61 in Chorley | Botany Bay Business Park / FI Real Estate Management

Local timber merchants James Donaldson Timber have also moved onto the site after signing a lease for 110,000 sq ft of industrial space. The move means that the company, formerly based in Brinscall, is able to retain jobs in Chorley after working with FIREM to custom build their new unit.

FIREM said a further three tenants are currently in the final legal stages for units within Blocks C & D, as the current phase of the development reaches 45% occupancy.

The historic mill building is set to be converted into a combination of storage units and offices for FIREM, the international developer based at the site.

Central Co-op opened to customers May 1, followed by the Costa Coffee drive-thru on May 3, with Greggs having opened its doors on May 10.

Each of the retailers has completed a 'unique fit-out' and their arrival at the business park has created permanent jobs in double figures.

Elsewhere on Botany Bay Business Park, FI Real Estate Management is currently bringing forward Botany Hill, which will compromise 308,263 sq ft of industrial space.

Once complete, the entire site will create more than 1,000 jobs, with bosses saying the new retail occupiers will provide 'valuable amenities to those working and visiting the site'.

A new Greggs store has opened at Botany Bay in Chorley. | UGC

Greggs

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: "Our new shop in Chorley has brought 15 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites."

Costa Coffee

A Costa Coffee spokesperson added: "We’re delighted to have opened our new Costa Coffee Drive Thru store in Chorley, Botany Bay.

“Not only are we bringing great Costa coffee and food options to the local community, but we’ve also created a number of new employment opportunities.

“Our team of talented baristas look forward to welcoming customers to our brand-new store."

New Costa Coffee Drive Thru at Botany Bay Business Park in Chorley | Anna Champ

Central Co-op

Derek Matkin, Senior Acquisitions Manager at Central Co-op, said: "We’re delighted to open our doors at Botany Bay Business Park, bringing a much-needed amenity to the area.

“The site is strategically located for our customers, and we’re very pleased to have been able to recruit staff from the local area, creating employment opportunities for the community here in Chorley."

FI Real Estate Management has been working in collaboration with Lancashire County Council on traffic improvements to the main access of Botany Bay Business Park, to allow for better flow, reducing congestion and improving safety to the local highway network.

Each child who attended was gifted a fruit plush toy as a thank you for helping to mark the occasion in style | Central Co-op

Tenants already on site include viral social media skincare brand, The Serenity Lab, who have already hosted a landmark 30-hour TikTok live from their space, and education provider, Construction EPA, who are using the unit as an assessment centre for local apprentices.

Announcing the deal with the retailers last year, Tim Knowles, founder and managing director of FIREM said: “It’s fantastic to see the next phase of Botany Bay Business Park come to life with our three national retailers opening their doors.

“These businesses will not only bring new jobs to the area, they will provide a variety of amenity to the community we create at Botany Bay Business Park and will also offer local residents and employees brand new food and beverage options, conveniently located just off the motorway.

“It’s encouraging to see interest really ramping up on the site now with national brands making the investment in Chorley; there is so much opportunity in the area for growth.

“We’ve worked extensively with the retailers to facilitate the openings, and it's great to see the community already taking advantage of these brand-new amenities."