Brilliant eateries from across Central Lancashire have been named winners of this year’s Good Food Awards, with one scooping a Gold Seal award.

Established in 2002, the annual awards celebrate culinary excellence across the United Kingdom.

Split into categories such as Fish and Chips, Cafes and Gastro Pubs, the Good Food Awards are entirely based on merit, and free to enter, with the public casting votes for their favourites.

The Good Food Awards are decided based on food quality, service and value.

Mediterranean restaurant Cosmopolitan has been recognised with a Good Food Award. The restaurant is run by husband-and-wife duo Vanda and Recep (known as Reggie) Tankut.

The prestigious Blue Ribbon is bestowed upon those with high customer ratings/votes and is known as the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes

The highest accolade, The Gold Seal, is given to Good Food Award holders who have attained award status for three consecutive years or more, achieving consistently high customer ratings/vote

Restaurant winners

In Central Lancashire, the only winner is Cosmopolitan Restaurant in Chorley, which scoops the Gold Seal.

R K Dining

The family-run business in St George's Street offers food from around the world, using local ingredients, as well as a wine and cocktail bar.

Owners said they were “absolutely over the moon” to be announced winners of the Good Food Award for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Cafe/tea shop winners

RK Dining in Plungington Road, Preston, is the stand-alone winner in this category for central Lancashire, winning the Blue Ribbon award.

Formerly known as RK Sweets, it has been a vegetarian hotspot since 2018, offering authentic Indian cuisine that is purely vegetarian, with some vegan options available too.

Food is available to take out or eat in.

Chippies and takeaways