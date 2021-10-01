World Vegetarian Day 2021: Best vegetarian restaurants in Preston and Chorley

Today, Friday October 1, is World Vegetarian day, so if you’re ready to honour the day by swapping some chicken for chickpeas, or perhaps you’re already on the “greenside”, where can you go to celebrate?

Although a range of businesses across Preston and Chorley offer good vegetarian options, we’ve collected the three restaurants which offer a purely meat free menu...

Whins Green Kitchen

Owners of Whins Green Restaurant, David Pearson and Lesley Barrow.

Whins Green Kitchen in Wheelton, near Chorley, offers some of the finest vegan, vegetarian and plant based cuisine in the North West. Specialising in breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea, it is open between 10-5 everyday apart from Tuesday, when it opens at 9, and Monday when it closed. Owned by couple David Pearson, 50, and Lesley Barrow, 50, the venue, which has stunning views, ironically used to be a piggery.

David, who, as executive chef, plans most of the meals, said: “Our aim is to change the perception of vegan food by veganising traditional dishes without compromising on taste.”

RK Dining

RK Dining, formerly known as RK Sweets, has been a vegetarian hotspot on Plungington Road, Preston since 2018. Their menu offers authentic Indian cuisine that is purely vegetarian, with some vegan options available too. Open 11:30-8 every day, apart from Monday, they are also well known for their handmade executive sweets!

Rana’s Spice Indian Takeaway

Another Indian establishment offering a full vegetarian menu is Rana’s Spice Indian Takeaway on Fyle Road, Preston. This family owned business is open 10-8pm and offers all the classic tasty dishes, with no meat in sight.

David's favourite dish on the menu is the vegan katsu carry.

RK's is well known for it's vegetarian Indian dishes and executive sweets.